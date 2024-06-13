Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

US President Joe Biden will urge fellow leaders of Group of Seven nations to support ceasefire negotiations and encourage Hamas to accept a proposal backed by Israel, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of G7 leaders in southern Italy, Sullivan said the world should encourage the Palestinian militant group to accept the proposal and avoid stalemate.

Sullivan said Israel is standing behind a ceasefire proposal for the eight-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, and the goal is to bridge gaps with Hamas and get to a deal soon.

Hamas has welcomed the ceasefire proposal, but insists any agreement must secure an end to the war, a demand Israel still rejects. Israel described Hamas's response to the new US peace proposal as total rejection.

Sullivan said Hamas had submitted an amended proposal with some minor changes that could be worked out, as well as others that were not in line with what Biden had laid out or that had been embraced by the UN Security Council.

"Our goal is to figure out how we bridge the remaining gaps and get to a deal," he said, adding that discussions would continue with Qatar and Egypt, who, in turn, would work with Hamas to reach agreement as quickly as possible.

Sullivan stressed that Israel was standing behind the ceasefire proposal Biden outlined in a May 31 speech, adding that he had heard no Israeli leader challenge the deal.



Reuters 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Sullivan

Biden

G7

US

Hamas

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06

Hamas describes Biden's Gaza ceasefire proposal as just 'words'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:13

Hamas maintains constructive stance in ceasefire talks, urges US action

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
06:44

UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:28

Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-09

Amnesty International calls on Israel to return body of Palestinian who died in custody

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More