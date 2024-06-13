Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 06:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza Health Ministry reports 37,232 martyrs from Israeli attacks since October 7th

In its Thursday report, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll from Israeli attacks has risen to 37,232 martyrs and 85,037 injuries since October 7th.

It added that Israeli forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 30 martyrs and 105 injured being brought to hospitals in the past 24 hours.
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Israel

Attacks

October 7th

LBCI Next
UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process
Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-21

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll from Israeli attacks reaches 31,988 martyrs since October 7th

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-07

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,731 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-04

Gaza's death toll reaches 36,550 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-28

Death toll reaches 36,096 Palestinians in Gaza Strip due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Erdogan calls on US and Security Council to pressure Israel on Gaza ceasefire

LBCI
World News
06:44

UK's Labour Party pledges to recognize Palestinian state as part of peace process

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

Sullivan: Biden will urge G7 leaders to push Hamas to back ceasefire deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More