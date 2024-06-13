Biden: Hamas must move towards a ceasefire

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 13:31
High views
Biden: Hamas must move towards a ceasefire
Biden: Hamas must move towards a ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he discussed a ceasefire in Gaza during the G7 summit, adding that he has not lost hope of achieving this goal, but Hamas must intensify its efforts.

In response to a question about whether he was confident, Biden said, "No. Hamas must move."

Reuters
