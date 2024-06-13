US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah

2024-06-13 | 13:53
US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah
0min
US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday that the United States has not yet seen Israel launch a major military operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

He added in a briefing to reporters that Israeli military operations in Rafah are not "of the size or scope" of operations conducted elsewhere in Gaza.

He continued, "It is a more limited operation."

Reuters
