US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-13 | 13:53
US State Department: We have not seen major Israeli operation in Rafah
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday that the United States has not yet seen Israel launch a major military operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
He added in a briefing to reporters that Israeli military operations in Rafah are not "of the size or scope" of operations conducted elsewhere in Gaza.
He continued, "It is a more limited operation."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
United States
Operations
Israel
Rafah
Gaza
Next
UNRWA warns of environmental crisis as 330,000 tons of waste pile up in Gaza
Hamas suggested amendments to Gaza ceasefire plan 'not significant,' senior leader affirms to Reuters
Previous
