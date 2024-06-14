Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14 | 07:09
High views
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France
0min
Israeli Defense Minister: We will not be part of trilateral framework proposed by France

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ruled out joining an initiative promoted by French President Emmanuel Macron, under which France, the United States, and Israel would form a contact group to work on defusing tensions on Israel's border with Lebanon.

In a statement, Gallant said, "While we are fighting a just war in defense of our people, France adopts policies hostile to Israel."

He added, "Israel will not be part of the trilateral framework proposed by France."

Reuters
