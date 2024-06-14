Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14 | 08:41
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266
Hamas health ministry says war death toll at 37,266

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Friday that at least 37,266 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 34 deaths during the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,102 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
