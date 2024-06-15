Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

2024-06-15 | 07:05
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Saturday that at least 37,296 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 30 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding a total of 85,197 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

