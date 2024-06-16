Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16 | 00:35
Israeli army reports &#39;tactical pause&#39; in southern Gaza
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza

The Israeli army announced Sunday that it would implement a daily "tactical pause of military activity" in part of the southern Gaza Strip during daylight hours to facilitate the delivery of aid.

The army said in a statement that "a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards."

AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza Strip

Israel

War

Pause

Aid

Kerem Shalom Crossing

