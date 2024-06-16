News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
31
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16 | 00:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
The Israeli army announced Sunday that it would implement a daily "tactical pause of military activity" in part of the southern Gaza Strip during daylight hours to facilitate the delivery of aid.
The army said in a statement that "a local, tactical pause of military activity for humanitarian purposes will take place from 08:00 until 19:00 every day until further notice along the road that leads from the Kerem Shalom Crossing to the Salah al-Din Road and then northwards."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza Strip
Israel
War
Pause
Aid
Kerem Shalom Crossing
Next
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07
Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06
UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05
Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-04
Israel plans to adjust war tactics after killing of aid workers in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:05
Haniyeh: Hamas' response to latest ceasefire proposal in Gaza aligns with principles of Biden's plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:35
Israeli army reports 'tactical pause' in southern Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Israeli strike on south Lebanon kills senior Hezbollah commander, three fighters: Reuters sources say
0
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
World News
2024-06-13
Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Blinken: Hamas' response to ceasefire agreement includes non-implementable proposals
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:27
Israeli military targets Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Lebanon and Israel's fire warfare: A new dimension of destruction
3
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
04:13
Israeli airstrike targets motorcycle in southern Lebanon, injuries reported: NNA
4
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
Lebanon News
09:09
NNA: Fires break out in Naqoura and Majdal Zoun due to phosphorous bombing
5
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
Middle East News
08:57
Israeli army: Explosive drones from Lebanon caused fire in Western Galilee; no injuries reported
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Shift in strategies: Hamas adopts new tactics in Gaza war
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Upcoming US envoy visit: Will Israel's decisions and actions lead to its defeat?
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:29
Al-Quds Brigades: The only way to free Israel's hostages is Gaza withdrawal, prisoner deal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More