Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16 | 09:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Sunday that at least 37,337 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 41 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,299 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Gaza
War
Israel
