Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet following withdrawals and Ben Gvir's request
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 04:26
Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet following withdrawals and Ben Gvir's request
In a recent development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has informed cabinet ministers of his decision to dissolve the War Cabinet.
This decision follows the withdrawal of Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot and a subsequent request from Itamar Ben Gvir to join the council.
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
War Cabinet
Cancelation
Benjamin Netanyahu
Withdrawals
Next
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
Previous
