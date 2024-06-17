News
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 06:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), told reporters in Oslo on Monday that fighting continues in Rafah and southern Gaza despite the Israeli army's announcement on Sunday of a tactical halt in operations to allow humanitarian aid to enter.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Fighting
Israel
Gaza
Aid
Philippe Lazzarini
