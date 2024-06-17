UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UNRWA: Fighting continues in Gaza despite Israeli army announcement

Philippe Lazzarini, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), told reporters in Oslo on Monday that fighting continues in Rafah and southern Gaza despite the Israeli army's announcement on Sunday of a tactical halt in operations to allow humanitarian aid to enter.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

UNRWA

Fighting

Israel

Gaza

Aid

Philippe Lazzarini

LBCI Next
Norway: Palestinian Authority faces risk of collapse
Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet following withdrawals and Ben Gvir's request
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

US to impose sanctions on Israeli group that attacked Gaza aid convoys

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:41

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:24

Norway: Palestinian Authority faces risk of collapse

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:26

Netanyahu dissolves War Cabinet following withdrawals and Ben Gvir's request

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:44

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-06

Geagea: We will continue our efforts until the last illegal migrant is expelled from Lebanon

LBCI
World News
06:16

Kremlin: Statements by Stoltenberg on deploying nuclear weapons represent 'escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-21

Fire in crude oil pipeline east of Furqlus in Syria

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:05

Israeli army: Hezbollah is 'pushing us towards escalation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:17

Al-Khatib: Lebanon is a land of coexistence and brotherhood, we will not allow Israel the opportunity to divide or weaken it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Hezbollah Rejects Negotiations Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict: Insights on US Mediator Hochstein's Proposals

LBCI
World News
10:12

Zelenskyy says Western aid not enough to 'win' war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:12

Fayad to LBCI: Studies commenced for construction of two renewable energy plants by early 2025

LBCI
World News
10:06

China is not Ukraine's enemy: Zelenskyy

LBCI
World News
09:39

Zelenskyy says Russia is 'not ready' for a 'just peace'

LBCI
World News
00:38

US ready to reopen oil reserves if prices rise again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More