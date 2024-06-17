Norway: Palestinian Authority faces risk of collapse

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 06:24
High views
Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide warned on Monday that the Palestinian Authority might collapse in the coming months, citing funding shortages, ongoing violence, and the issue of half a million Palestinians being denied work in Israel.

Barth Eide told Reuters, "The Palestinian Authority, with whom we work closely, is warning us that it might collapse this summer."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Norway

Palestinian

Authority

Collapse

Israel

Attack

War

