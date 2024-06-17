Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17 | 06:41
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
0min
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 37,347 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 10 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,372 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
