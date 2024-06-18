Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18 | 03:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

The Israeli Channel 12 reported on Tuesday that Israel informed US envoy Amos Hochstein that military operations in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, are nearing completion.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

United States

Rafah

Military

Operation

Amos Hochstein

War

Gaza

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

US Envoy urges ceasefire amid heightened tensions on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:08

On LBCI, Antoine Habib unveils housing loan membership: Conditions for eligibility

LBCI
World News
04:44

UN: Civilian deaths in conflicts soared 72% globally in 2023

LBCI
World News
04:07

China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:02

Israel kills 8 Palestinians amongst merchants, civil guards waiting for commercial trucks: Health officials to Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

LBCI
World News
02:31

Court finds four Philippine police guilty in drug war killings

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
World News
2024-05-23

Bosnian Serb leader ahead of UN vote: 'We reject' decision on Srebrenica

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:39

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

On the Brink of a New Cold War? Russia and the US Flex Military Muscles Near Cuba

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More