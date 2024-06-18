Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday killed at least 17 Palestinians in two of the Gaza Strip's historic refugee camps and Israeli tanks pushed deeper into the enclave's southern city of Rafah, residents and medics said.

Residents reported heavy bombardments from tanks and planes in several areas of Rafah, where more than a million people had taken refuge before May. Most of the population has fled northwards since then as Israeli forces invaded the city.

Israeli tanks were operating inside Tel Al-Sultan, Al-Izba, and Zurub areas in Rafah's west, as well as Shaboura at the heart of the city. They also continued to occupy the eastern neighborhoods and outskirts as well as the border with Egypt and the vital Rafah border crossing.

Palestinian health officials said one man was killed in the morning by Israeli fire on the eastern side of Rafah. Medics said they believed many others had been killed in the past days and weeks but rescue teams could not reach them.

The Israeli military said it was continuing "precise, intelligence-based activity" in Rafah, killing many Palestinian gunmen over the past day in close-range combat and seized weapons. The air force struck dozens of targets across the Gaza Strip in the past day, it added.

In the central Gaza Strip, two separate Israeli air strikes on two houses killed 17 Palestinians in Al-Nuseirat and Al-Bureij, two designated refugee camps that are home to families and descendants of people who fled to Gaza in the 1948 war around the creation of Israel, medics said.



Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Forces

Rafah

Invasion

Kill

Camps

LBCI Next
UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-27

Israeli and Egyptian forces clash, soldier killed, amid reports of exchange of gunfire at Rafah crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15

Eight Israeli soldiers killed as fighting continues in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More