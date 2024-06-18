News
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
37
o
Keserwan 32°
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon 33°
33
o
North
33
o
South
28
o
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18 | 06:37
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 37,372 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,452 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Death
Toll
Health
Ministry
Israel
UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
Previous
