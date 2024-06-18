Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18 | 06:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Gaza war death toll at 37,372: Health Ministry

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 37,372 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 25 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,452 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

Israel

UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

UN human rights chief: Situation in West Bank 'drastically deteriorating'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40

Israeli forces deepen Rafah invasion, kill 17 in central camps

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:05

Gantz warns of urgent need for northern border agreement in meeting with Hochstein

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:01

Israel informs US envoy operations in Rafah nearly concluded: Israeli Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-17

Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
14:14

Hochstein informs Israel: Gaza plan essential for northern settlement, reports Israeli Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli aircraft strike house in Chaqra, South Lebanon for second consecutive day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:25

US Mediation Amid Israeli Internal Strife: Balancing Gaza Conflict and Lebanese Border Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:04

Saudi Arabia calls for recognition of Palestine, ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

General Joseph Aoun Secures Continued US Support and Increased Aid for Lebanese Army

LBCI
World News
00:22

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

Amos Hochstein urges diplomatic end to Israel-Hezbollah escalation in Lebanon visit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:30

Israeli negotiator reveals tens of Gaza hostages 'alive with certainty'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More