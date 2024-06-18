Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-18 | 11:56
High views
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies
2min
Netanyahu says Blinken assured him US will cancel limits on weapons supplies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had assured him that the Biden administration was working to cancel restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel.

Netanyahu in a statement said that when he met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week, he expressed appreciation for the support the United States has given Israel since the start of the war against Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in October. But he also said it was "inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel."

Blinken, Netanyahu said, assured that the administration was working "day and night" to remove such bottlenecks.

"I certainly hope that's the case. It should be the case," Netanyahu said. "Give us the tools and we'll finish the job a lot faster."

President Joe Biden last month warned Israel that the US would stop supplying it weapons if Israeli forces make a major invasion of Rafah, a refugee-packed city in southern Gaza.



Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
