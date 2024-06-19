News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
38
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19 | 05:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza stated on Wednesday that at least 37,396 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war.
The toll includes at least 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,523 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Gaza
War
Israel
Greek FM: Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,202
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:35
Greek FM: Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war
World News
04:35
Greek FM: Europe must host Gaza children impacted by war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:49
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:49
Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
Lebanon News
2024-04-13
Lebanon temporarily closes airspace from 1:00 AM to 7:00 AM, subject to review amid regional developments
0
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
0
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
Middle East News
2024-05-30
Israeli defense minister visits border, vows to target Hezbollah despite casualties
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Hezbollah pledges to increase operations against Israel 'with intensity, strength, and in terms of quality and quantity'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:17
Israeli military approves operational plans to launch an attack in Lebanon
2
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
Middle East News
12:36
Israel minister threatens Hezbollah with destruction in 'total war'
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
5
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
Lebanon News
05:29
Israeli raid targets villa in Borgholiyeh, ambulance teams dispatched
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
7
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
8
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More