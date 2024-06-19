Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19 | 05:33
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza stated on Wednesday that at least 37,396 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war.
 
The toll includes at least 24 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that a total of 85,523 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Gaza

War

Israel

