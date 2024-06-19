Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19 | 13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
0min
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources

Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a group of citizens and merchants in the southern Gaza Strip as they waited for convoys of aid trucks carrying goods through the Kerem Shalom crossing, medical sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestinians

Israel

Strike

Gaza Strip

Kerem Shalom

Crossing

Human Rights Commission: Israel may have violated laws of war in Gaza
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
