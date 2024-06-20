Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 00:39
Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday
Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday

The US military's on-again, off-again floating pier in Gaza is expected to resume operations on Thursday to unload sorely needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians, two US officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the pier had been re-attached to the shore on Wednesday after being temporarily removed last Friday due to poor sea conditions.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

Military

Gaza

Maritime Pier

Aid Delivery

