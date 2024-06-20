News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 06:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431
The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 37,431 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.
The toll includes at least 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding 85,653 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Hamas
Health Ministry
Death Toll
Gaza
Palestinians
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-19
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,396
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-17
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,347
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,337
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-15
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,296
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:01
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
Middle East News
06:01
Acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Believing that the region will enjoy peace while the Israeli aggression continues is nothing but a mirage
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:01
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:39
Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:39
Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-15
Anticipation and Aspirations: The 33rd Arab Summit in Bahrain
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
0
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
Lebanon News
11:04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech
2
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
Lebanon News
17:34
Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:50
Nine killed in Israeli strike on Palestinians waiting for aid in Gaza: Reuters sources
5
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
Lebanon News
04:27
Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements
6
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
Lebanon News
08:20
German law behind cancellation of Riad Salameh's arrest warrant, clarifies Judge Iskandar
7
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:20
MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More