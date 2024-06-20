Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 06:25
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431
Hamas health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,431

The Hamas health ministry in Gaza said Thursday that at least 37,431 people have been killed in the territory during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 35 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding 85,653 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Health Ministry

Death Toll

Gaza

Palestinians

