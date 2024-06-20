Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 14:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in &#39;war for its existence&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday the country needs ammunition from the United States in "the war for its existence," directly addressing the White House after it criticized him for complaining about arms deliveries.

"I am prepared to suffer personal attacks provided that Israel receives the ammunition from the US that it needs in the war for its existence," he said in a statement.

AFP
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

United States

White House

LBCI Next
Haniyeh meets acting Iranian Foreign Minister: Hamas welcomes any mechanism that fulfills all demands of Palestinians
Two US officials: Gaza maritime pier to resume operations on Thursday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29

Blinken, White House advisor to meet Israeli officials over Gaza

LBCI
World News
2024-05-27

US advises Israel to protect civilians after 'devastating' Rafah strike: White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21

White House: Reports of AP equipment seizure in Israel are concerning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18

White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
World News
11:59

Netanyahu complaint on US weapons deliveries 'vexing': White House

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:29

Blinken, White House advisor to meet Israeli officials over Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Hezbollah's Hudhud Drone Mission: Implications and Strategic Messaging

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:34

Cypriot President responds to Nasrallah: Cyprus is part of the solution, not the problem

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Lebanese Foreign Ministry to LBCI: Temporary closure of Cypriot Embassy unrelated to Nasrallah's statements

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

MP Fares Souaid: Nasrallah is putting Lebanon in confrontation with EU, undermines idea of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanese Foreign Ministry affirms ongoing and continuous communication and consultation with Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:30

Bassil: We are working to prevent war in Lebanon and to keep the country neutral

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More