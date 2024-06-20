News
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-20 | 14:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday the country needs ammunition from the United States in "the war for its existence," directly addressing the White House after it criticized him for complaining about arms deliveries.
"I am prepared to suffer personal attacks provided that Israel receives the ammunition from the US that it needs in the war for its existence," he said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
White House
