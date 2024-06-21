News
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21 | 05:40
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
The "pause" that the Israeli military had declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of the badly-needed aid, the UN's health agency said on Friday.
"So overall, we the UN can say that we did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in since that, I will say, unilateral announcement of this technical pause", said Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories. "That is the overall assessment."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Israel
Aid
WHO
UN
War
