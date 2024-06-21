Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21 | 05:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel &#39;pause&#39; in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel 'pause' in Gaza had no impact on aid supplies: WHO

The "pause" that the Israeli military had declared in Gaza to facilitate aid flows has had no impact on deliveries of the badly-needed aid, the UN's health agency said on Friday.

"So overall, we the UN can say that we did not see an impact on the humanitarian supplies coming in since that, I will say, unilateral announcement of this technical pause", said Richard Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization representative in the Palestinian territories. "That is the overall assessment."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Israel

Aid

WHO

UN

War

LBCI Next
Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-06

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
World News
2024-06-18

UK approval of arms exports to Israel plunged at start of Gaza war: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-16

UN welcomes Israel announcement of Gaza 'pauses' for aid deliveries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

UN: Gaza civilian killings during Israel's freeing of hostages could be war crimes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

WHO: Intense heat in Gaza could worsen health crisis for Palestinians

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel summons Armenia envoy over Palestine recognition

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Armenia recognizes State of Palestine

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:05

Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-09

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-14

Al-Qassam Brigades: Two hostages killed in Israeli airstrike on Rafah

LBCI
World News
2024-03-28

Macron calls on G20 to reach consensus before inviting Putin to Rio de Janeiro summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-19

Hezbollah's Nasrallah threatens Cyprus over Israeli access, affirms commitment to Gaza 'support front' in latest speech

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:13

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:03

Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Cyprus affirms non-involvement in regional war in talks with Lebanese FM

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More