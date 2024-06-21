News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Israel says it killed two Palestinian militants in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-21 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israel says it killed two Palestinian militants in West Bank
Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinian gunmen in an exchange of fire during an arrest raid in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israel police said.
The two men belonged to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group and opened fire at the Israeli forces during an attempt to arrest them in the town of Qalqilia, the police statement said.
"Handguns were found on the two terrorists. One of the neutralized terrorists was planning to carry out an attack in the area," the statement said.
Islamic Jihad did not immediately claim the two men as members.
Videos circulating on social media, which Reuters couldn't immediately verify, showed Israeli forces surrounding a crashed car and one security force member pulling the body of a man from the vehicle onto the ground.
The Palestinian official news agency WAFA said Israeli forces prevented local medics from reaching the car and then took away the bodies.
Palestinian health officials confirmed the deaths of the two men.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
West Bank
Palestinian Militants
Death
Islamic Jihad
Gunmen
Arrest
Next
Armenia recognizes State of Palestine
Netanyahu says Israel requires US ammunition in 'war for its existence'
Previous
