Gaza Health Ministry says death toll reached 37,551

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22 | 05:18
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll reached 37,551

In its report on Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that the death toll of Israeli attacks has reached 37,551 martyrs and 85,911 injuries since October 7th.

It added that Israeli forces committed three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 101 martyrs and 169 injuries reaching hospitals in the past 24 hours.
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Death Toll

