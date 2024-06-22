Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22 | 07:37
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks
0min
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

Ismail al-Thawabta, the Director of the Government Media Office run by Hamas, told Reuters that at least 42 people were killed in Israeli attacks on Al-Tuffah neighborhood and Al-Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
