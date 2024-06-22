EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling

2024-06-22 | 10:26
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called for a probe into deadly shelling that damaged an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.

"The EU condemns the shelling which damaged the ICRC office in Gaza and led to dozens of casualties. An independent investigation is needed and those responsible must be held accountable," Borrell wrote on X.

