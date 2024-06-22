News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22 | 10:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell on Saturday called for a probe into deadly shelling that damaged an office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza.
"The EU condemns the shelling which damaged the ICRC office in Gaza and led to dozens of casualties. An independent investigation is needed and those responsible must be held accountable," Borrell wrote on X.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
European Union
Diplomat
Gaza
Red Cross
Shelling
Next
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll reached 37,551
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-24
France's diplomatic efforts: Separating Lebanon's presidential elections from Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12
Gaza Civil Defense announces killing of two doctors in Israeli shelling on central Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-08
Israel says that the Gaza crossing was hit by shelling after reopening
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:37
Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll reached 37,551
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:18
Gaza Health Ministry says death toll reached 37,551
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Diplomacy or defense: US pushes for diplomacy as Israel prepares for potential northern escalation
0
Middle East News
2024-06-21
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Middle East News
2024-06-21
Israeli Foreign Minister: We will not allow Hezbollah to continue attacking us, we will soon take the necessary decisions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
UNRWA reports suspending food distribution in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-21
UNRWA reports suspending food distribution in Rafah
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-17
Hezbollah mourns martyr Mohammad Moustafa Ayoub from South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-21
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
2024-06-21
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
0
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Iraqi PM and Syrian President discuss security coordination
Middle East News
2024-06-05
Iraqi PM and Syrian President discuss security coordination
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:24
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:24
False reports claim European and Western countries withdraw ambassadors from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:22
Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo
Lebanon News
06:22
Vehicle targeted in Western Beqaa: Photo
3
Lebanon News
00:09
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
00:09
Kuwait advises citizens against travel to Lebanon amid security concerns
4
Variety and Tech
06:45
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:45
Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI
5
Lebanon News
04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
Lebanon News
04:47
UNIFIL monitors situation amid continuous attacks on sites and vehicles, Deputy Spokesperson says
6
Lebanon News
07:59
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
Lebanon News
07:59
Cyprus denies territory use for aggression: LBCI sources confirm delegation's position
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26
EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More