Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday a row with the United States over weapons delays relating to the Gaza war would be resolved soon, amid simmering tensions between the allies.
"About four months ago, there was a dramatic drop in the supply of armaments arriving from the US to Israel. We got all sorts of explanations, but... the basic situation didn't change. In light of what I have heard in the last day, I hope and believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future," he told a cabinet meeting.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Weapons
Gaza
War
