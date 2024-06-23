Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant headed to Washington on Sunday to discuss the next phase of the Gaza war and escalating hostilities on the border with Lebanon, where exchanges of fire with Hezbollah have stoked fears of wider conflict.

Iran-backed Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel since the Gaza war erupted more than eight months ago. The group has said it will not stop until there is a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We are prepared for any action that may be required in Gaza, Lebanon, and in more areas," Gallant said in a statement before setting off to Washington, where he said he will meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The transition to Phase C in Gaza is of great importance. I will discuss this transition with US officials, how it may enable additional things and I know that we will achieve close cooperation with the US on this issue as well," Gallant said.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Lebanon News

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense

Chief

Gaza

Lebanon

US

Trip

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,598
Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-20

Pentagon chief discusses Iran, Gaza aid with Israeli Defense Minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Gaza deal would have 'tremendous' effect lowering Israel-Lebanon tensions: Blinken says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:20

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,598

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:35

Netanyahu says US arms delay row to be 'resolved in near future'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-22

Director of Media Office in Gaza: At least 42 killed in Israeli attacks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-19

Impact of 'Hudhud' video on Israel's readiness for war with Lebanon: Vulnerabilities and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-23

Israeli airstrikes kill two Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Potential Israeli War on Lebanon: Regional Implications and Multi-Front Threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Two Contradictory Positions in Israel on US Guarantees Amid Potential War with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Telegraph article claims Hezbollah stores missiles and explosives at Lebanon’s main airport

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:26

EU top diplomat demands probe into Gaza Red Cross office shelling

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Behind Bars: The Syrian Prisoner Crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

Houthis claim attack on four ships at Israel's Haifa port

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More