Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24 | 00:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the phase of intense fighting against Hamas is nearing its end, but the war will not conclude until the group's control over the Gaza Strip is eliminated.
Netanyahu added that once the fierce fighting in Gaza ends, it will allow Israel to deploy more forces along the front with the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Fighting
War
Hamas
Control
Gaza
