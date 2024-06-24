Palestinian officials: Hamas and Fatah talks in China postponed without new date set

2024-06-24 | 07:21
Palestinian officials: Hamas and Fatah talks in China postponed without new date set
Palestinian officials: Hamas and Fatah talks in China postponed without new date set

Reconciliation talks between the rival Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah due to be held in China this month have been delayed and no new date has been set, Hamas and Fatah officials told Reuters on Monday.

After hosting a meeting of Palestinian factions in April, China said Fatah - led by President Mahmoud Abbas - and Hamas had expressed the will to seek reconciliation through unity talks in Beijing. Fatah and Hamas officials had previously said the meeting would take place in mid-June.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Fatah

Reconciliation

Talks

China

Gaza health ministry: 37,626 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since Oct. 7
UNRWA: 'Rampant' looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza
