Israeli Chief of Staff says: We are close to dismantling Hamas in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24 | 11:27
Israeli Chief of Staff says: We are close to dismantling Hamas in Rafah
Israeli Chief of Staff says: We are close to dismantling Hamas in Rafah

Israeli Military Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi said on Monday that the Hamas battalion in Rafah in southern Gaza has almost been dismantled.

He added, "It is clear that we are approaching the stage where we can say that we have dismantled the Hamas battalion in Rafah. Defeating it does not mean there are no longer terrorists, but that it can no longer operate as a combat unit."

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Hamas

Rafah

Herzi Halevi

Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
Netanyahu criticizes US administration: Israeli Defense Minister in Washington amid Hezbollah tensions
