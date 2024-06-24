Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan

2024-06-24 | 14:11
High views
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan

The US State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken will emphasize to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Monday the importance of Israel developing a strong and realistic plan for governing Gaza once the war ends.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing that Blinken will also discuss with Gallant, who is visiting Washington this week, the need to avoid further escalation in the Gaza conflict and improve humanitarian aid access.

Reuters
 
 
Israeli airstrike kills senior Gaza health official, tanks push deeper into Rafah
Netanyahu: Intense fighting against Hamas nearing end, but war continues
