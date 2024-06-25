News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
My Journey - من الأوّل
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 04:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday that Israel will spend the next few weeks trying to resolve the conflict with the Lebanese group Hezbollah and that it prefers a diplomatic solution.
He added that Israel is discussing with Washington potential joint efforts by the United States, Europe, and some Arab countries to find an alternative to Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Lebanon News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Tzachi Hanegbi
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Conflict
War
Hamas
Next
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
0
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Israeli Energy Minister warns of risks to energy installations in potential Hezbollah conflict
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-22
Voices of Conflict: Diverging Calls for War with Lebanon in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Lebanon News
2024-06-07
Guterres warns of escalating conflict on Lebanon-Israel border
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15
UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:54
Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:54
Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Global hunger monitor says high risk of famine persists across Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16
Global hunger monitor says high risk of famine persists across Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2024-04-09
Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-02
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
Lebanon News
2024-06-02
Israeli airstrike in Bint Jbeil causes one injury and significant damage
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
0
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Lebanon News
08:20
Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
Lebanon News
14:59
Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'
2
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:39
Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict
4
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
Lebanon News
09:29
Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
6
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
Lebanon News
12:05
Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area
7
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
Lebanon News
15:17
Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More