Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday that Israel will spend the next few weeks trying to resolve the conflict with the Lebanese group Hezbollah and that it prefers a diplomatic solution.

He added that Israel is discussing with Washington potential joint efforts by the United States, Europe, and some Arab countries to find an alternative to Hamas' rule in the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Lebanon News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Tzachi Hanegbi

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Conflict

War

Hamas

