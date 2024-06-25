Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 04:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City

Israeli forces killed at least 24 Palestinians in three separate airstrikes on Gaza City early on Tuesday, health officials said, while tanks deepened their incursion into the town of Rafah in the south of the enclave.

Two of the strikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing at least 14 people, medics said. Another strike on a house in the Shati (Beach) camp, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 10 others.

The house in Shati belonged to the extended family of Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, killing one of his sisters along with other relatives too, family members and medics said.

Haniyeh, who leads Hamas' diplomacy and is the public face of the militant Islamist group that has been running Gaza, has lost many of his relatives in Israeli air strikes since Oct. 7, including three of his sons.

Israel's military said its forces had targeted militants overnight in Gaza City who had been involved in the planning of attacks on Israel. 

The militants included some involved in holding hostages captive and some who had taken part in Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7.

The Israeli Air Force struck two structures "used by Hamas terrorists in Shati and Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists operated inside school compounds that were used by Hamas as a shield for its terrorist activities", the military statement said.

Gaza's health ministry said on Tuesday that hospitals and medical centers in the enclave were experiencing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the continued Israeli offensive, Israel's control and closure of all crossings, and its targeting of the health sector in Gaza.

In particularly short supply are medications needed for emergency, anesthesia, intensive care, and operations, the ministry said in a statement, while cancer patients were unable to travel to hospitals.

Residents said fierce fighting had taken place overnight in western areas of Rafah, where tanks have extended their incursion in recent days, blowing up several homes in the area.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Forces

War

Hamas

Palestinians

Airstrikes

Rafah

LBCI Next
Global hunger monitor says high risk of famine persists across Gaza
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

Israeli forces kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza, fight Hamas in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-03

Egypt: Rafah border crossing can't reopen unless Israeli forces quit the Gaza side

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-02

US expects Israel to accept peace agreement to end the war in Gaza if Hamas agrees to it

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-29

Israel: Gaza war likely to last another seven months as tanks probe Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:15

UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:54

Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:16

Global hunger monitor says high risk of famine persists across Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-24

There's no warrant, says Germany's Scholz when asked about arresting Netanyahu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

Extensive reconnaissance: Hezbollah drone penetrates deep into Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-09

Bassil cautions against war plot amid Pascal Sleiman's killing, warns against exploiting differences between FPM, Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Lebanon's Nabih Berri sounds alarm over southern tensions: 'A decisive month ahead'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Monday drone attack hits eastern Beqaa region near Baalbek

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah and Israel Engage in Psychological Warfare Amid Military Conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Italian FM advocates for buffer zone between Israel and Lebanon: Al Arabiya

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:05

Civil Defense personnel hit by drone strike in Beqaa area

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Jordan's King, France's President stress stability in Lebanon in recent meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Legal Review Underway for Lebanon's Potential Lawsuit Against The Telegraph

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More