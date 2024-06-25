News
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 04:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 24 in Gaza City
Israeli forces killed at least 24 Palestinians in three separate airstrikes on Gaza City early on Tuesday, health officials said, while tanks deepened their incursion into the town of Rafah in the south of the enclave.
Two of the strikes hit two schools in Gaza City, killing at least 14 people, medics said. Another strike on a house in the Shati (Beach) camp, one of the Gaza Strip's eight historic refugee camps, killed 10 others.
The house in Shati belonged to the extended family of Hamas political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, who is based in Qatar, killing one of his sisters along with other relatives too, family members and medics said.
Haniyeh, who leads Hamas' diplomacy and is the public face of the militant Islamist group that has been running Gaza, has lost many of his relatives in Israeli air strikes since Oct. 7, including three of his sons.
Israel's military said its forces had targeted militants overnight in Gaza City who had been involved in the planning of attacks on Israel.
The militants included some involved in holding hostages captive and some who had taken part in Hamas' cross-border attack on Oct. 7.
The Israeli Air Force struck two structures "used by Hamas terrorists in Shati and Daraj Tuffah in the northern Gaza Strip. The terrorists operated inside school compounds that were used by Hamas as a shield for its terrorist activities", the military statement said.
Gaza's health ministry said on Tuesday that hospitals and medical centers in the enclave were experiencing a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to the continued Israeli offensive, Israel's control and closure of all crossings, and its targeting of the health sector in Gaza.
In particularly short supply are medications needed for emergency, anesthesia, intensive care, and operations, the ministry said in a statement, while cancer patients were unable to travel to hospitals.
Residents said fierce fighting had taken place overnight in western areas of Rafah, where tanks have extended their incursion in recent days, blowing up several homes in the area.
Reuters
