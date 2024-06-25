Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 06:51
LBCI
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry
Gaza war death toll at 37,658: Health Ministry

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Tuesday that at least 37,658 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 32 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,237 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.


AFP
