Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 07:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief
Ten children on average per day in Gaza are losing one or both of their legs in the war raging in the besieged territory, the head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Tuesday.
"Basically, we have every day ten children who are losing one leg or two legs on average," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva, citing figures from the UN children's agency UNICEF.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UNRWA
Philippe Lazzarini
Gaza
War
Hamas
Israel
Children
