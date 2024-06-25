Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief

2024-06-25 | 07:54
Ten children losing one or two legs in Gaza on average every day: UNRWA chief

Ten children on average per day in Gaza are losing one or both of their legs in the war raging in the besieged territory, the head of the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees said Tuesday.

"Basically, we have every day ten children who are losing one leg or two legs on average," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told reporters in Geneva, citing figures from the UN children's agency UNICEF.

