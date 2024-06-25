UNRWA: Gaza suffers near total breakdown of law and order

Chaos is taking hold in Gaza as smuggling bands form and add to the difficulties in delivering aid, the head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency said on Tuesday.



"Basically, we are confronted nowadays with a near total breakdown of law and order," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini told reporters, blaming in part an increase in gangs involved in cigarette smuggling.



"It's becoming more and more complicated (to deliver aid)," he added.



The agency currently has enough funding to finance operations until the end of August, he added.







Reuters