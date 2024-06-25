US pier in Gaza may be extended past July

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 10:05
High views
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July
2min
US pier in Gaza may be extended past July

The US military's pier off Gaza may be extended well beyond its July 31 authorization date if the United States and aid organizations can get aid flowing again to Palestinians in the coming days and weeks, a senior US official said on Tuesday.

"While the pier was authorized through July 31st, I think it is entirely possible that it will continue on for at least another month, if not longer," said Isobel Coleman, deputy administrator for policy and programming at the United States Agency for International Development.

Aid began arriving via the US-built pier on May 17, and the UN said it transported 137 trucks of aid to warehouses.

But then rough seas damaged the pier, forcing repairs, and poor weather and security considerations have limited the number of days the pier has been operational and aid has flowed from its shores onward to Gazans.

"I understand there are some weather-related issues in the fall that will put a hard stop to the pier," Coleman said while attending an Africa security conference in Botswana.

"But prior to that, if we can get the pier back up and running and (if) it is being an effective conduit for aid into Gaza, I think we'll find a way to keep it going beyond that July 31st authorization."

Coleman said the United Nations was seeking assurances for the safety of humanitarian workers before resuming aid.

"That's the part that is most complicated right now. And you've seen some very credible threats in the north, where that (pier) aid is meant to be going," she said.


Reuters
