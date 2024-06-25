Hamas chief says any agreement that excludes ceasefire is 'not an agreement'

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-25 | 12:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hamas chief says any agreement that excludes ceasefire is &#39;not an agreement&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hamas chief says any agreement that excludes ceasefire is 'not an agreement'

Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, issued a statement on Tuesday following the recent death of his sister, saying any deal that does not guarantee a ceasefire and an end to Israel's offensive in Gaza was "not an agreement".

"If [Israel] thinks targeting my family will change our position or that of the resistance, they are delusional," the statement said.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Ismail Haniyeh

Ceasefire

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says
International media probe finds Israeli tank likely hit AFP Gaza office
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:24

Gallant tells Blinken Israel prefers diplomatic solution to Hezbollah conflict, State Dept. states

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Borderline diplomacy: Diplomatic efforts to avert war with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:59

German minister announces more Gaza aid, criticizes parts of Israeli government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Islamic Health Organization team targeted by artillery while fighting fire in Taybeh, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

US Defense focuses on diplomatic resolution for Lebanon-Israel border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:56

Israeli strike hits area between Dhayra, Yarine in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Russia says new US aid to Ukraine will not change situation on battlefield

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17

Israel to work on resolving Hezbollah conflict in coming weeks, official says

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Beirut Airport ready for summer rush: Travel chief debunks security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Fadi El-Hassan to LBCI: Airport operations unaffected by 'The Telegraph' report yet, emergency plan in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

Walid Nassar to LBCI: Lebanon's tourism focus shifts to peace amid security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

US cautions: Israel-Hezbollah conflict could spark regional war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

LBCI
World News
10:43

US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More