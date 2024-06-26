Israeli military: Hamas fired at UNICEF aid convoy in Gaza

Israel's military said on Tuesday that Hamas militants fired a projectile at a UNICEF humanitarian aid convoy.



The aid convoy, the Israeli military said, was coordinated with UNICEF to reunite children from northern Gaza with their families in the south.



"During the coordinated activity, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a projectile at the humanitarian route near the UNICEF aid convoy and Israeli army soldiers securing the area," it said in a statement that was accompanied by a video of the strike.



"There were no injuries to international aid workers or Israeli army soldiers in the attack."



Reuters