Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26 | 04:52
High views
2min
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Gaza, clashes with Hamas in Rafah

Israeli forces pounded several areas across Gaza on Wednesday, and residents reported fierce fighting overnight in Rafah in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Residents said fighting intensified in the Tel Al-Sultan neighborhood in western Rafah, where tanks were also trying to force their way north amid heavy clashes. 

The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Medics said two Palestinians were killed in one Israeli missile strike in Rafah earlier on Wednesday.

The Israeli military said in a statement its forces killed a Hamas militant who had been involved in the smuggling of weapons through the border between Rafah and Egypt.

It said jets struck dozens of militant targets in Rafah overnight, including fighters, military structures, and tunnel shafts.

In the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahiya, an Israeli air strike destroyed a house, killing four Palestinians and wounding several others, medics said.

In the northern Gaza Strip, Palestinians complained of a severe lack of food and soaring prices, and health officials said thousands of children were suffering from malnutrition that has already killed at least 30 since Oct. 7.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

Hamas

Rafah

War

Palestine

Download now the LBCI mobile app
