Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-26 | 07:35
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 37,718

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that at least 37,718 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Palestinian militants.

The toll includes at least 60 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,377 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

Reuters
