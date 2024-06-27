News
One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27 | 05:42
One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid
One Israeli soldier was killed and one severely injured during a military raid in the Israeli occupied West Bank, the military said in a statement.
The soldier "fell during operational activity in the area of Jenin," the statement said.
Palestinian media said that Israeli forces raided a pharmacy near Jenin Governmental Hospital, on the outskirts of Jenin refugee camp, and arrested people inside it, transferring them to an unknown destination.
A resident said Israeli bulldozers destroyed infrastructure inside the camp and in the city of Jenin.
The Palestinian prisoners' association said Israeli forces arrested 28 people, nine of them from Jenin.
The Israeli military did not confirm the arrests or provide further details on the raid.
Reuters
