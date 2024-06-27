Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27 | 07:16
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry
Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Thursday that at least 37,765 people have been killed during more than eight months of war between Israel and Hamas.

The toll includes at least 47 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 86,429 people had been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7.


AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Death

Toll

Health

Ministry

