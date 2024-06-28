Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-28 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

Lawyers for rights groups asked a Hague court on Friday to order the Dutch state to block all exports of F-35 fighter jet parts that might end up in Israel, including parts sent to the United States to build fighter planes destined for the Israeli army, Reuters reports.

The court case, started by rights groups including the Dutch arm of Oxfam, flows from another district court ruling in February that the Netherlands cannot send F-35 parts to Israel over concerns the jets could be involved in breaking international humanitarian law in the war in Gaza.

According to the rights groups’ lawyers, the Dutch state stopped direct export of parts to Israel but continues to deliver fighter jet parts to the US and other countries which are then sent on or used in planes destined for Israel.

“The state must actively prevent that parts from the Netherlands reach Israel via a detour,” lawyer Liesbeth Zegveld said.

Lawyers for the Dutch state told the court on Friday that the rights groups had a flawed interpretation of the earlier court ruling, and the legal end destination of parts was the country where production takes place, not the country where a final product may end up.

“In these deliveries the United States (is) the end destination” as understood by European regulation, lawyer Reimer Veldhuis said, adding that the Netherlands was complying with the earlier court order.

It is unclear when The Hague Court will rule on the request.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Human Rights Organizations

Netherlands

Exports

Israel

Ban

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-12

UK's Cameron: Banning UK arms exports to Israel would strengthen Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israeli Military on High Alert for Potential War with Lebanon Amid Diplomatic Efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-27

France 'extremely concerned' about Lebanon-Israel border violence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

One Israeli soldier killed, another severely wounded in West Bank raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-27

Rafah operation winds down: Israel prioritizes northern front amid tensions with Hezbollah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

21 Gaza cancer patients enter Egypt via Kerem Shalom crossing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

Republican congressman in US House of Representatives calls on Biden administration to close Gaza aid dock

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-27

Gaza war death toll reaches 37,765: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-05

Putin condemns 'complete elimination of civilian population' in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
World News
2024-03-18

US, Japan call on nations not to deploy nuclear weapons in orbit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:45

Nasrallah: Fate of region hinges on developments in Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Khalil Karam to LBCI: Previous stances of Al-Rahi confirm it is unfair to criticize him

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:01

Hezbollah and Islamic Group leaders discuss regional security and Gaza support

LBCI
Middle East News
14:30

US imposes new sanctions on Iran to target companies and ships

LBCI
World News
00:38

US discusses release of suspended bomb shipment with Israel, official says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:41

Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

LBCI
World News
05:21

FATF removes Turkey from grey list for money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:10

Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More