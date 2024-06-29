News
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
A senior official of the militant Islamist group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said on Saturday there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.
The Palestinian group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Osama Hamdan
Hamas
Progress
Gaza
Ceasefire
Israel
