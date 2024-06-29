Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-29 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

A senior official of the militant Islamist group Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said on Saturday there has been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.

The Palestinian group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.


Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Osama Hamdan

Hamas

Progress

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Israeli official: Hamas rejects key elements of US ceasefire plan for Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-11

Hamas, Islamic Jihad urge halt to Israeli 'aggression' in Gaza ceasefire response - Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11

Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:52

Gaza Health Ministry: 37,834 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack on Gaza since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-28

Human rights organizations to prevent Netherlands from exporting aircraft parts that could reach Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-20

Romania to deploy Patriot missile system to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-25

Lebanon faces critical month: Nabih Berri warns of 'uncertain future' as country reacts to Hochstein's visit

LBCI
World News
2024-04-22

Terry Anderson, US journalist held hostage in Lebanon, dead at 76

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-17

Netanyahu affirms to Foreign Ministers of Britain and Germany: Israel has 'the right to self-defense'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
02:04

Iran's UN mission warns Israel of 'genocidal war' if Lebanon is attacked

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:10

US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs since Oct. 7: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff vote

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:01

Osama Hamdan: No progress in Gaza ceasefire talks with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Five bombs planted by ISIS found hidden in iconic Iraq mosque

LBCI
World News
00:46

Trump faces backlash over 'Palestinian' remark during debate with Biden

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More