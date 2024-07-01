News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 02:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
The Israeli army announced on Monday that "twenty projectiles" were launched from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory without causing any injuries.
In a statement, the army reported, "About twenty projectiles were launched from the Khan Younis area," adding that "some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others landed in southern Israel." The statement also confirmed that "artillery is currently targeting the source of the fire."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Projectiles
Gaza
Israel
War
Army
Khan Younis
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Israeli army investigates deaths of Gaza war detainees
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Israeli army investigates deaths of Gaza war detainees
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24
Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27
Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
Lebanon News
2024-05-20
Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths
0
World News
2024-05-10
China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-10
China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Lebanon News
2024-04-22
Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
3
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
6
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
World News
00:27
North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More