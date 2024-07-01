Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 02:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

The Israeli army announced on Monday that "twenty projectiles" were launched from the southern Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory without causing any injuries.

In a statement, the army reported, "About twenty projectiles were launched from the Khan Younis area," adding that "some of the projectiles were intercepted, while others landed in southern Israel." The statement also confirmed that "artillery is currently targeting the source of the fire."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Projectiles

Gaza

Israel

War

Army

Khan Younis

Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Israeli army investigates deaths of Gaza war detainees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-24

Blinken to urge Israeli Defense Minister to develop post-war Gaza plan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:18

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,877

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-30

Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-27

Palestinian presidency describes Israel's airstrike on refugee center in Rafah as 'heinous massacre'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-20

Lebanon declares official mourning over Iranian officials' deaths

LBCI
World News
2024-05-10

China announces talks in the Middle East regarding war in Ukraine

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

Ministry of Education and Higher Education sets exam dates for Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) and Baccalaureate Certificates in 2024

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
World News
00:27

North Korea missile launch may have failed and fallen inland

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:22

Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More