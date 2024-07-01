News
Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a Palestinian woman and child were killed on Monday by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.
No information is currently available about the age of the child.
Israeli forces raided Tulkarm on Sunday, killing a member of the Islamic Jihad Movement.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
West Bank
Palestine
Health Ministry
Raid
Israel
Forces
War
