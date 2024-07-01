Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-01 | 05:46
High views
Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid
Palestinian Health Ministry: Child and woman killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raid

The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that a Palestinian woman and child were killed on Monday by Israeli forces in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank.

No information is currently available about the age of the child.

Israeli forces raided Tulkarm on Sunday, killing a member of the Islamic Jihad Movement.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

West Bank

Palestine

Health Ministry

Raid

Israel

Forces

War

LBCI Next
Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 37,900
Israeli Army: Twenty projectiles launched from Gaza towards Israel
LBCI Previous

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
