Israeli PM: Jewish people cannot be occupiers in their homeland

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-19 | 11:34
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that the Jewish people cannot be considered occupiers in their historic homeland, in response to a decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) saying Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are a breach of international law.

“No false decision in The Hague will distort this historical truth, just as the legality of Israeli settlement in all the territories of our homeland cannot be contested,” Netanyahu said.


